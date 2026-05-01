Inflation Jumps to 10.89% in April as Fuel and Transport Costs Rise - Aaj Pakistan News

Inflation Jumps to 10.89% in April as Fuel and Transport Costs Rise - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 01 May, 2026 04:40pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Inflation Jumps to 10.89% in April as Fuel and Transport Costs Rise - Aaj Pakistan News
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