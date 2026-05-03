Extreme Heat Grips Sindh and Punjab as Temperatures Soar to 50°C - Aaj Pakistan News

Extreme Heat Grips Sindh and Punjab as Temperatures Soar to 50°C - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 03 May, 2026 11:15pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Extreme Heat Grips Sindh and Punjab as Temperatures Soar to 50°C - Aaj Pakistan News
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