Live : Karachi: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah's news conference - Aaj Pakistan News

Live : Karachi: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah's news conference - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 04 May, 2026 12:35pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Live : Karachi: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah's news conference - Aaj Pakistan News
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