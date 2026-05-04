Inflation Pakistan | Price Hike | Transport Fare Increase | Cost of Living Crisis - Aaj News

Inflation Pakistan | Price Hike | Transport Fare Increase | Cost of Living Crisis - Aaj News
Published 04 May, 2026 06:15pm
ویڈیوز
Inflation Pakistan | Price Hike | Transport Fare Increase | Cost of Living Crisis - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین