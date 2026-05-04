Iran | Strait of Hormuz | US Ship Incident | Military Claims | Global Tension - Aaj Pakistan News

Iran | Strait of Hormuz | US Ship Incident | Military Claims | Global Tension - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 04 May, 2026 06:55pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Iran | Strait of Hormuz | US Ship Incident | Military Claims | Global Tension - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین