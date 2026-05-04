Trump Warning Iran | US Military Power | Middle East Tensions | Global Security - Aaj Pakistan News

Trump Warning Iran | US Military Power | Middle East Tensions | Global Security - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 04 May, 2026 11:35pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Trump Warning Iran | US Military Power | Middle East Tensions | Global Security - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین