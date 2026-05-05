Karachi Weather Update | 39°C Forecast | Hot & Humid Conditions - Aaj Pakistan News

Karachi Weather Update | 39°C Forecast | Hot & Humid Conditions - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 05 May, 2026 05:40pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Karachi Weather Update | 39°C Forecast | Hot & Humid Conditions - Aaj Pakistan News
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