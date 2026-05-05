Karachi Weather Update | 39°C Forecast | Hot & Humid Conditions - Aaj Pakistan News
Karachi Weather Update | 39°C Forecast | Hot & Humid Conditions - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
UAE Situation Update | PM Shehbaz Sharif Strong Reaction | Middle East Tensions - 5PM Headlines
Middle East Crisis | Strait of Hormuz Update | Iran US Tensions - 4PM Headlines
Shehbaz Sharif | UAE Support Statement | Drone Missile Incident | Middle East Peace Call - Aaj News
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz | Development Projects | Meet Speaker Punjab Assembly - Aaj News
Islamabad Road Project | Margalla Road Extension | Mohsin Naqvi Visit - Aaj News
White House Security | Secret Service Action | Washington Incident | US Capital Alert - Aaj News
مقبول ترین