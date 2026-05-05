COAS Asim Munir | Corps Commanders Meeting | Pakistan Army Update | Security Review - Aaj News
COAS Asim Munir | Corps Commanders Meeting | Pakistan Army Update | Security Review - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
Pakistan Response India | Pahalgam Allegation | Air Force Statement | Islamabad Speech - Aaj News
Field Marshal Asim Munir | Corps Commanders Conference | Pakistan Army Update - Aaj Pakistan News
Ishaq Dar | Pakistan Defense Statement | India Pahalgam Allegation | Foreign Policy - Aaj News
Lahore Gas Crisis | Severe Supply Shortage | Public Complaints Rise - Aaj Pakistan News
Lahore Inflation Crisis | Food Prices Rise | Grocery Items Update - Aaj Pakistan News
Islamabad Price Hike | Grocery Inflation | Essential Items Cost Surge - Aaj Pakistan News
مقبول ترین