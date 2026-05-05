Ishaq Dar | Pakistan Defense Statement | India Pahalgam Allegation | Foreign Policy - Aaj News

Ishaq Dar | Pakistan Defense Statement | India Pahalgam Allegation | Foreign Policy - Aaj News
Published 05 May, 2026 08:00pm
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Ishaq Dar | Pakistan Defense Statement | India Pahalgam Allegation | Foreign Policy - Aaj News
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