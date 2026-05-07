US Naval Blockade Claim | Iranian Oil Tanker Stopped | CENTCOM Update - Aaj Pakistan News

US Naval Blockade Claim | Iranian Oil Tanker Stopped | CENTCOM Update - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 07 May, 2026 02:20pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
US Naval Blockade Claim | Iranian Oil Tanker Stopped | CENTCOM Update - Aaj Pakistan News
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