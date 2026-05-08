Karachi mayor arrives on electric bike, admits helmet and license mistake - Aaj News

Karachi mayor arrives on electric bike, admits helmet and license mistake - Aaj News
Published 08 May, 2026 07:25pm
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Karachi mayor arrives on electric bike, admits helmet and license mistake - Aaj News
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