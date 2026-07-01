Pakistan Rejects India Statement | Afghanistan Operation Response | FO Reaction - Aaj News

Pakistan Rejects India Statement | Afghanistan Operation Response | FO Reaction - Aaj News
Published 01 Jul, 2026 05:10pm
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Pakistan Rejects India Statement | Afghanistan Operation Response | FO Reaction - Aaj News
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