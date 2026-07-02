Peshawar Tomato Prices Jump to Rs300/kg | Price Hike Shocks Citizens | - Aaj News

Peshawar Tomato Prices Jump to Rs300/kg | Price Hike Shocks Citizens | - Aaj News
Published 02 Jul, 2026 01:35pm
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Peshawar Tomato Prices Jump to Rs300/kg | Price Hike Shocks Citizens | - Aaj News
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