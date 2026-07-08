Ayatollah Khamenei’s Funeral Procession Reaches Najaf | Millions Mourn - Aaj News

Ayatollah Khamenei’s Funeral Procession Reaches Najaf | Millions Mourn - Aaj News
Published 08 Jul, 2026 12:00pm
ویڈیوز
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Funeral Procession Reaches Najaf | Millions Mourn - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین