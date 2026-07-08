US Reimposes Sanctions on Iran Oil | Tehran Warns of Strong Response - Aaj News

US Reimposes Sanctions on Iran Oil | Tehran Warns of Strong Response - Aaj News
Published 08 Jul, 2026 12:00pm
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US Reimposes Sanctions on Iran Oil | Tehran Warns of Strong Response - Aaj News
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