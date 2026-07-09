Gilgit Baltistan Floods & Indus Water Shortage | Climate Change Impact Pakistan | Aaj News

Gilgit Baltistan Floods & Indus Water Shortage | Climate Change Impact Pakistan | Aaj News
Published 09 Jul, 2026 06:50pm
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Gilgit Baltistan Floods & Indus Water Shortage | Climate Change Impact Pakistan | Aaj News
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