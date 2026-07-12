PDMA Issues Flood Alert as Heavy Rain Damages Crops in Swabi - Aaj News

PDMA Issues Flood Alert as Heavy Rain Damages Crops in Swabi - Aaj News
Published 12 Jul, 2026 03:50pm
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PDMA Issues Flood Alert as Heavy Rain Damages Crops in Swabi - Aaj News
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