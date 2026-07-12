Operation Shaban Balochistan | 4 Militants Killed | Total Death Toll Reaches 71 - Aaj News

Operation Shaban Balochistan | 4 Militants Killed | Total Death Toll Reaches 71 - Aaj News
Published 12 Jul, 2026 05:15pm
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Operation Shaban Balochistan | 4 Militants Killed | Total Death Toll Reaches 71 - Aaj News
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