DI Khan CTD Operation | TTP Linked Commander Neutralized | Security Update - Aaj News

DI Khan CTD Operation | TTP Linked Commander Neutralized | Security Update - Aaj News
Published 18 Jul, 2026 04:05pm
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DI Khan CTD Operation | TTP Linked Commander Neutralized | Security Update - Aaj News
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