Oil Prices Surge | Brent Crude Hits $95 | WTI Crude | Global Energy Market - Aaj News

Oil Prices Surge | Brent Crude Hits $95 | WTI Crude | Global Energy Market - Aaj News
Published 23 Jul, 2026 12:00pm
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Oil Prices Surge | Brent Crude Hits $95 | WTI Crude | Global Energy Market - Aaj News
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