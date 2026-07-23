Iran President Praises Pakistan | Peace Talks | Iran Pakistan Relations - Aaj News

Iran President Praises Pakistan | Peace Talks | Iran Pakistan Relations - Aaj News
Published 23 Jul, 2026 12:00pm
ویڈیوز
Iran President Praises Pakistan | Peace Talks | Iran Pakistan Relations - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین