Petrol Price Hike Protest | Fuel Inflation Pakistan | Public Anger - Aaj News

Petrol Price Hike Protest | Fuel Inflation Pakistan | Public Anger - Aaj News
Published 23 Jul, 2026 04:55pm
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Petrol Price Hike Protest | Fuel Inflation Pakistan | Public Anger - Aaj News
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