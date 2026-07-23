Gilgit Flood Update | Ghizer River | Monsoon Emergency - Aaj Pakistan News

Gilgit Flood Update | Ghizer River | Monsoon Emergency - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 23 Jul, 2026 07:45pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Gilgit Flood Update | Ghizer River | Monsoon Emergency - Aaj Pakistan News
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