Petrol and Diesel Prices Increased Despite Global Oil Drop - Aaj News

Petrol and Diesel Prices Increased Despite Global Oil Drop - Aaj News
Published 29 Jul, 2026 12:00pm
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Petrol and Diesel Prices Increased Despite Global Oil Drop - Aaj News
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