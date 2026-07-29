Petrol Price Hike | Pakistan Inflation | Public Reaction - Aaj News

Petrol Price Hike | Pakistan Inflation | Public Reaction - Aaj News
Published 29 Jul, 2026 01:50pm
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Petrol Price Hike | Pakistan Inflation | Public Reaction - Aaj News
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