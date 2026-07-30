Gilgit-Baltistan Glacier Melting | Nagar Road Damaged | Climate Update - Aaj News

Gilgit-Baltistan Glacier Melting | Nagar Road Damaged | Climate Update - Aaj News
Published 30 Jul, 2026 06:25pm
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Gilgit-Baltistan Glacier Melting | Nagar Road Damaged | Climate Update - Aaj News
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