Nisar Khuhro Criticizes Interior Minister | Field Marshal Statement | PPP Press Conference- Aaj News

Nisar Khuhro Criticizes Interior Minister | Field Marshal Statement | PPP Press Conference- Aaj News
Published 01 Aug, 2026 07:20pm
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Nisar Khuhro Criticizes Interior Minister | Field Marshal Statement | PPP Press Conference- Aaj News
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