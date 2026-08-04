Government Reduces Petrol and Diesel Prices Across Pakistan - Aaj News

Government Reduces Petrol and Diesel Prices Across Pakistan - Aaj News
Published 04 Aug, 2026 12:00pm
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Government Reduces Petrol and Diesel Prices Across Pakistan - Aaj News
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