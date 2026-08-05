Petrol Price Reduced Pakistan | Fuel Prices Drop by Rs 3.39 Per Litre - Aaj News
Petrol Price Reduced Pakistan | Fuel Prices Drop by Rs 3.39 Per Litre - Aaj News
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