Petrol Price Increased in Pakistan | New Rates Announced, Diesel Price Reduced - Aaj News

Petrol Price Increased in Pakistan | New Rates Announced, Diesel Price Reduced - Aaj News
Published 06 Aug, 2026 12:30am
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Petrol Price Increased in Pakistan | New Rates Announced, Diesel Price Reduced - Aaj News
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