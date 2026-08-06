Firefighters Continue Efforts to Contain Indonesia Forest Fire - Aaj News

Firefighters Continue Efforts to Contain Indonesia Forest Fire - Aaj News
Published 06 Aug, 2026 12:00pm
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Firefighters Continue Efforts to Contain Indonesia Forest Fire - Aaj News
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