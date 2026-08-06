Peshawar Protest | Inflation in Pakistan | Jamaat-e-Islami Women - Aaj News

Peshawar Protest | Inflation in Pakistan | Jamaat-e-Islami Women - Aaj News
Published 06 Aug, 2026 01:10pm
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Peshawar Protest | Inflation in Pakistan | Jamaat-e-Islami Women - Aaj News
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