Netanyahu Rejects Trump’s Gaza Plan, Talks With US Continue - Aaj News

Netanyahu Rejects Trump’s Gaza Plan, Talks With US Continue - Aaj News
Published 10 Aug, 2026 10:35am
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Netanyahu Rejects Trump’s Gaza Plan, Talks With US Continue - Aaj News
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