لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, ستمبر 12, 2025  
18 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Qatar attack sparks turmoil in Arab world, Israel on alert - Aaj Pakistan

Qatar attack sparks turmoil in Arab world, Israel on alert - Aaj Pakistan
Published 12 Sep, 2025 03:30pm
ویڈیوز
Qatar attack sparks turmoil in Arab world, Israel on alert - Aaj Pakistan
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین