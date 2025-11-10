PTI Loses Track of 2 Senators Amid 27th Amendment Vote Battle? - Aaj News Breaking

PTI Loses Track of 2 Senators Amid 27th Amendment Vote Battle? - Aaj News Breaking
Published 10 Nov, 2025 04:30pm
ویڈیوز
PTI Loses Track of 2 Senators Amid 27th Amendment Vote Battle? - Aaj News Breaking
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین