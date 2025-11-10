Ishaq Dar hails approval of 27th Amendment and creation of Constitutional Court - Pakistan news

Ishaq Dar hails approval of 27th Amendment and creation of Constitutional Court - Pakistan news
Published 10 Nov, 2025 07:00pm
ویڈیوز
Ishaq Dar hails approval of 27th Amendment and creation of Constitutional Court - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین