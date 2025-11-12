🔴𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲: Peace Jirga for direct participation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly – Pakistan news

🔴𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲: Peace Jirga for direct participation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly – Pakistan news
Published 12 Nov, 2025 01:00pm
ویڈیوز
🔴𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲: Peace Jirga for direct participation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly – Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین