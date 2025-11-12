Inflation has taken hold, putting milk, yogurt and eggs out of purchasing power - Aaj News Breaking

Inflation has taken hold, putting milk, yogurt and eggs out of purchasing power - Aaj News Breaking
Published 12 Nov, 2025 03:30pm
ویڈیوز
Inflation has taken hold, putting milk, yogurt and eggs out of purchasing power - Aaj News Breaking
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین