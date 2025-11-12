NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq offers to mediate between government and opposition - Pakistan news

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq offers to mediate between government and opposition - Pakistan news
Published 12 Nov, 2025 06:00pm
ویڈیوز
NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq offers to mediate between government and opposition - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین