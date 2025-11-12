Opportunity to travel Saudi Arabia on Umrah visa - Pakistan news
Opportunity to travel Saudi Arabia on Umrah visa - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
27th Amendment passed in Assembly — what’s behind government’s haste? - Pakistan news
9PM Aaj News Headlines|Wana Cadet College Attack Update | PM Shehbaz Sharif Warns Afghanistan, India
27th Amendment passed in NA — will Senate approve it tomorrow? - Pakistan news
Peace Jirga in KP Assembly: military operation debated as sole solution - Pakistan news
27th Amendment approved, KP-Federal tensions rise over military operation - Spot Light
Hollywood Makes History: First-Ever Movie Filmed in Space! - Aaj Digital
مقبول ترین