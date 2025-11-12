We have given a strong reply before and will do so again, says the PM Shehbaz Sharif

We have given a strong reply before and will do so again, says the PM Shehbaz Sharif
Published 12 Nov, 2025 07:30pm
ویڈیوز
We have given a strong reply before and will do so again, says the PM Shehbaz Sharif
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین