Wana Cadet College attack foiled, students and teachers safe - Pakistan news

Wana Cadet College attack foiled, students and teachers safe - Pakistan news
Published 12 Nov, 2025 11:00pm
ویڈیوز
Wana Cadet College attack foiled, students and teachers safe - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین