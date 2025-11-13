🔴𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲: 27th Amendment | New Amendments | Presented in Senate Pakistan - Pakistan news
🔴𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲: 27th Amendment | New Amendments | Presented in Senate Pakistan - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
🔴𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲: State Minister Talal Chaudhry | Talks to Media | Key Statements on Security
27th Amendment Passed | Deputy Prime Minister Congratulates Nation - Aaj News Breaking
27th Constitutional Amendment | 8 New Amendments Passed | Two-Thirds Majority - Aaj News Pakistan
3PM Aaj News Headlines : 27th Amendment | Passed in Senate | Two-Thirds Majority Secured - Aaj News
Counter-Terrorism | Pursue Terrorists to Last Corner | Security Forces Vow - Aaj News Breaking
Afghanistan Attack | Islamabad & Wana Targeted | Security Alert Issued - Aaj News Breaking
مقبول ترین