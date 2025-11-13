27th Constitutional Amendment | 8 New Amendments Passed | Two-Thirds Majority - Aaj News Pakistan

27th Constitutional Amendment | 8 New Amendments Passed | Two-Thirds Majority - Aaj News Pakistan
Published 13 Nov, 2025 04:30pm
ویڈیوز
27th Constitutional Amendment | 8 New Amendments Passed | Two-Thirds Majority - Aaj News Pakistan
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین