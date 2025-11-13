The independence of the judiciary will also be curtailed, says Justice Mansoor
The independence of the judiciary will also be curtailed, says Justice Mansoor
مزید خبریں
Islamabad Judicial Complex Blast | Afghan Involvement | Arrests Made - Pakistan news
Shocking revelations emerge regarding the Cadet College Wana att**k -Aaj News Breaking
PM Cabinet Meeting | 27th Amendment | Defence Services Act | Pakistan News
Sohail Afridi calls Jirga member remover an enemy of peace - Aaj News Breaking
Sri Lanka Cricket Tour | Security Ensured, One-Day Series in Rawalpindi Confirmed - Aaj News
8PM Aaj News Headlines | 27th Amendment - Justice Mansoor Ali & Athar Minallah Resigned - Pak Afghan
مقبول ترین