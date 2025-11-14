Diabetes Awareness Day is being celebrated today across world, including Pakistan -Aaj News Pakistan

Diabetes Awareness Day is being celebrated today across world, including Pakistan -Aaj News Pakistan
Published 14 Nov, 2025 07:00pm
ویڈیوز
Diabetes Awareness Day is being celebrated today across world, including Pakistan -Aaj News Pakistan
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین