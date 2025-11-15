UNICEF Warns of Severe Child Malnutrition in Taliban-Run Afghanistan - Aaj News Pakistan

UNICEF Warns of Severe Child Malnutrition in Taliban-Run Afghanistan - Aaj News Pakistan
Published 15 Nov, 2025 01:30pm
ویڈیوز
UNICEF Warns of Severe Child Malnutrition in Taliban-Run Afghanistan - Aaj News Pakistan
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین