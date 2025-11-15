Quetta and Northern Balochistan Struggle with Cold, Gas Shortages - Aaj News

Quetta and Northern Balochistan Struggle with Cold, Gas Shortages - Aaj News
Published 15 Nov, 2025 02:30pm
ویڈیوز
Quetta and Northern Balochistan Struggle with Cold, Gas Shortages - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین