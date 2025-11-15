President Approves Pak Army Amendment Bill 2025 | 27th Amendment | 7PM News Headlines( 15 Nov 2025 )

President Approves Pak Army Amendment Bill 2025 | 27th Amendment | 7PM News Headlines( 15 Nov 2025 )
Published 15 Nov, 2025 07:30pm
ویڈیوز
President Approves Pak Army Amendment Bill 2025 | 27th Amendment | 7PM News Headlines( 15 Nov 2025 )
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین