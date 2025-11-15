Peace Talks Fail | Afghanistan Negotiations Collapse | Counter-Terrorism Efforts - Pakistan news

Peace Talks Fail | Afghanistan Negotiations Collapse | Counter-Terrorism Efforts - Pakistan news
Published 15 Nov, 2025 08:30pm
ویڈیوز
Peace Talks Fail | Afghanistan Negotiations Collapse | Counter-Terrorism Efforts - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین